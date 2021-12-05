Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2021

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East - (Active)

    210512-N-PS818-1046 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (May 12, 2021) – The aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) departs Norfolk Naval Shipyard after completing a 10-month regularly scheduled extended carrier incremental availability, May 12, 2021. During the availability, the ship underwent maintenance, repair, and inspection of various equipment to include engineering, combat systems, aircraft, and nuclear propulsion. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Keith Nowak)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2021
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
