210512-N-PS818-1046 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (May 12, 2021) – The aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) departs Norfolk Naval Shipyard after completing a 10-month regularly scheduled extended carrier incremental availability, May 12, 2021. During the availability, the ship underwent maintenance, repair, and inspection of various equipment to include engineering, combat systems, aircraft, and nuclear propulsion. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Keith Nowak)

