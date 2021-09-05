510th Soldiers keep the lights on, enable training as part of DEFENDER-Europe 21

Upon arrival in Hungary, the first wave of 510th RSG Soldiers establish satellite communication to stay in touch with supported units and partner forces as part of #DEFENDER-Europe 21. Open lines ensure our team can support tenant units with water, quarters, power generation, in-processing, COVID-19 mitigation and and any other life support to allow their leaders and Soldiers to stay focused on training. At Papa Air Base, more than 2,000 Soldiers and Airmen were received and staged before executing Swift Response.

