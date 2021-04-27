Meet Army Sgt. 1st Class Daneya McMillon, the senior enlisted advisor for the 405th Army Field Support Brigade's Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux. McMillion is currently deployed to Tapa Barracks, Estonia, supporting DEFENDER-Europe 21. “Exercises like this provide us with real-world scenarios where we can come out and work with multiple forces from multiple backgrounds,” said McMillion, whose battalion is responsible for issuing equipment and vehicles to U.S.-based forces participating in the exercise. DEFENDER-Europe 21 helps to bring an awareness and understanding of how different forces from various nations work together, she said. “It’s a plus for me,” said McMillion, who has served in the Army for 15 years. “It enhances my knowledge and helps me perform better as a Soldier.”
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2021 02:25
|Photo ID:
|6644123
|VIRIN:
|210427-A-SM279-491
|Resolution:
|2726x3722
|Size:
|1.57 MB
|Location:
|TAPA, EE
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Know Your DEFENDER: SFC Daneya McMillon, ASBn-Benelux, by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT