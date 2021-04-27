Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Know Your DEFENDER: SFC Daneya McMillon, ASBn-Benelux

    TAPA, ESTONIA

    04.27.2021

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Meet Army Sgt. 1st Class Daneya McMillon, the senior enlisted advisor for the 405th Army Field Support Brigade's Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux. McMillion is currently deployed to Tapa Barracks, Estonia, supporting DEFENDER-Europe 21. “Exercises like this provide us with real-world scenarios where we can come out and work with multiple forces from multiple backgrounds,” said McMillion, whose battalion is responsible for issuing equipment and vehicles to U.S.-based forces participating in the exercise. DEFENDER-Europe 21 helps to bring an awareness and understanding of how different forces from various nations work together, she said. “It’s a plus for me,” said McMillion, who has served in the Army for 15 years. “It enhances my knowledge and helps me perform better as a Soldier.”

