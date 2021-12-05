Sgt. Blanca Chambliss, a Multichannel Systems Operator-Maintainer with the 73rd Signal Company, 25th Division Special Troops Battalion, 25th Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, lays cables outside the wire during a Field Training Exercise at Area X on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on May 12, 2021. The FTX ensures that the soldiers of the signal company are prepared to perfom operations in the event of the DSB's deployment. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Michael Bradle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2021 Date Posted: 05.14.2021 00:43 Photo ID: 6644118 VIRIN: 210512-A-RN631-300 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.79 MB Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 73rd Sig Co DTSB FTX: Laying Cable [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Michael Bradle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.