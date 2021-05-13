Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The sky is not the limit: Cadet watches father launch into space [Image 1 of 2]

    The sky is not the limit: Cadet watches father launch into space

    WEST POINT, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    United States Military Academy at West Point

    (From left to right) Class of 2022 Cadet Zachary Kimbrough posing alongside his sisters and his dad, Robert Kimbrough, and his mom, Robbie, before Robert departs to space. Through this launch on April 23, Robert became the fourth person ever to fly in three different spacecrafts and the only living American to do so. (Courtesy Photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2021
    Date Posted: 05.13.2021 16:39
    Photo ID: 6643583
    VIRIN: 210513-A-A3342-1004
    Resolution: 1020x1308
    Size: 830.52 KB
    Location: WEST POINT, NY, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The sky is not the limit: Cadet watches father launch into space [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The sky is not the limit: Cadet watches father launch into space
    The sky is not the limit: Cadet watches father launch into space

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    The sky is not the limit: Cadet watches father launch into space

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMA
    West Point
    U.S. Military Academy
    Army
    Space Launch

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT