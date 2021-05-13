The sky is not the limit: Cadet watches father launch into space

(From left to right) Class of 2022 Cadet Zachary Kimbrough posing alongside his sisters and his dad, Robert Kimbrough, and his mom, Robbie, before Robert departs to space. Through this launch on April 23, Robert became the fourth person ever to fly in three different spacecrafts and the only living American to do so. (Courtesy Photo)

