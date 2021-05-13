Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Old Hickory Lake beach closed due to high E.coli levels

    Old Hickory Lake beach closed due to high E.coli levels

    LEBANON, TN, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2021

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces the immediate closure of Laguardo Day Use Beach at Old Hickory Lake in Lebanon, Tennessee, due to E.coli detected in the water. (USACE Photo by Sam Stewart)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2021
    Old Hickory Lake beach closed due to high E.coli levels

    TAGS

    Corps of Engineers
    Cumberland River
    Old Hickory Lake
    E.coli
    Laguardo Recreation Area

