Old Hickory Lake beach closed due to high E.coli levels

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces the immediate closure of Laguardo Day Use Beach at Old Hickory Lake in Lebanon, Tennessee, due to E.coli detected in the water. (USACE Photo by Sam Stewart)
05.13.2021
05.13.2021
|6643567
|210513-A-A1409-1050
|7360x4912
|13.22 MB
|LEBANON, TN, US
|1
|0
