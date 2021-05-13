The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces the immediate closure of Laguardo Day Use Beach at Old Hickory Lake in Lebanon, Tennessee, due to E.coli detected in the water. (USACE Photo by Sam Stewart)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2021 Date Posted: 05.13.2021 16:31 Photo ID: 6643567 VIRIN: 210513-A-A1409-1050 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 13.22 MB Location: LEBANON, TN, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Old Hickory Lake beach closed due to high E.coli levels, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.