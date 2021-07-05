Date Taken: 05.07.2021 Date Posted: 05.13.2021 16:35 Photo ID: 6643559 VIRIN: 210507-D-LM057-221 Resolution: 864x1153 Size: 427.68 KB Location: US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, There is no I in Team, by Milton Mariani Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.