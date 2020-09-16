Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Season Quickly Approaching [Image 1 of 2]

    Hurricane Season Quickly Approaching

    UNITED STATES

    09.16.2020

    Photo by Jason Bortz 

    Naval Air Station Pensacola

    Hurricane Sally caused damage to Building 26, one of Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola’s registered historical buildings, on September 16, 2020. With a new hurricane season approaching, emergency managers stress the importance of proper planning and hurricane preparation in the coming months.

    Hurricane
    NAS Pensacola
    CNRSE
    NASP

