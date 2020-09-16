Hurricane Season Quickly Approaching

Hurricane Sally caused damage to Building 26, one of Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola’s registered historical buildings, on September 16, 2020. With a new hurricane season approaching, emergency managers stress the importance of proper planning and hurricane preparation in the coming months.

