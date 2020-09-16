Hurricane Sally caused damage to Building 26, one of Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola’s registered historical buildings, on September 16, 2020. With a new hurricane season approaching, emergency managers stress the importance of proper planning and hurricane preparation in the coming months.
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2021 16:29
|Photo ID:
|6643523
|VIRIN:
|200916-N-TF029-003
|Resolution:
|2000x1500
|Size:
|510.81 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hurricane Season Quickly Approaching [Image 2 of 2], by Jason Bortz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Hurricane Season Quickly Approaching
LEAVE A COMMENT