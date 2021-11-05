Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen enjoys change of pace while deploying on COVID vaccination mission [Image 1 of 3]

    Airmen enjoys change of pace while deploying on COVID vaccination mission

    ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Federal Vaccine Response

    Senior Airman Marcus Dufour, an air traffic control apprentice assigned to the 509th Bombardment Wing, distributes COVID-19 vaccines to vaccinators at the Community Vaccination Center (CVC) at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds in St. Paul, Minnesota, May 11, 2021. The CVC is completely operational and is welcoming St. Paul community members to receive free COVID-19 vaccines. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Hunter Garcia)

    TAGS

    WorkingTogether
    FederalVaccineResponse
    FedVaxRep

