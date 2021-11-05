Senior Airman Marcus Dufour, an air traffic control apprentice assigned to the 509th Bombardment Wing, distributes COVID-19 vaccines to vaccinators at the Community Vaccination Center (CVC) at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds in St. Paul, Minnesota, May 11, 2021. The CVC is completely operational and is welcoming St. Paul community members to receive free COVID-19 vaccines. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Hunter Garcia)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2021 Date Posted: 05.13.2021 14:51 Photo ID: 6643275 VIRIN: 210511-A-NG416-0009 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 1.12 MB Location: ST. PAUL, MN, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airmen enjoys change of pace while deploying on COVID vaccination mission [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.