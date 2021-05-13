Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exchange Shoppers Can Score a Home Run with Sweepstakes

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2021

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers can swing for the fences with the Ford Gum Big League Chew sweepstakes.

    From May 14 to June 30, authorized shoppers 18 and older can enter to win one of three prizes. The first-place winner will receive a $2,000 Exchange gift card, the second-place winner will receive a $1,000 gift card and the third-place winner will receive a $500 gift card.

