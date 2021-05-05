Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Howard University ROTC Joint Commissioning ceremony [Image 2 of 6]

    Howard University ROTC Joint Commissioning ceremony

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Carlos Vazquez II 

    Office of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff   

    Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, attends and speaks at Howard University ROTC Joint Commissioning ceremony in Washington D.C., May 5, 2021. (DOD Photo by Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Carlos M. Vazquez II)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2021
    Date Posted: 05.13.2021 13:05
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Howard University ROTC Joint Commissioning ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Carlos Vazquez II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Howard University
    Gen. Milley
    CJCS20

