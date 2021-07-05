Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    27th Special Operations Medical Group hosts Ready Eagle exercise after tactical pause in 2020 [Image 5 of 5]

    27th Special Operations Medical Group hosts Ready Eagle exercise after tactical pause in 2020

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Drew Cyburt 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    SrA Donovan Dec Quir and Airman Ethan Baumgarden, both from the 27th Special Operations Medical Readiness Squadron, begin their search for the cause of the simulated attack during Ready Eagle at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., on May 7, 2021. The 27th SOMRS had 30 minutes of oxygen so they needed to move carefully and purposefully to locate the source of the simulated attack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Drew Cyburt)

