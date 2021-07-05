27th Special Operations Medical Group hosts Ready Eagle exercise after tactical pause in 2020

SrA Donovan Dec Quir and Airman Ethan Baumgarden, both from the 27th Special Operations Medical Readiness Squadron, begin their search for the cause of the simulated attack during Ready Eagle at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., on May 7, 2021. The 27th SOMRS had 30 minutes of oxygen so they needed to move carefully and purposefully to locate the source of the simulated attack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Drew Cyburt)

