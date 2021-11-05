A C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 19th Airlift Wing lands on the installation's new assault landing zone at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, May 11, 2021. The shorter runway, which has been closed since 2015, is used as a training tool for pilots to practice landing in austere locations with unfinished or shorter runways. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mariam K. Springs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2021 Date Posted: 05.13.2021 08:48 Photo ID: 6642726 VIRIN: 210511-F-DN449-1004 Resolution: 5702x3794 Size: 1.26 MB Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, LRAFB reopens Assault Landing Zone [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Mariam Springs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.