LRAFB reopens Assault Landing Zone

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Mariam Springs 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 19th Airlift Wing lands on the installation's new assault landing zone at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, May 11, 2021. The shorter runway, which has been closed since 2015, is used as a training tool for pilots to practice landing in austere locations with unfinished or shorter runways. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mariam K. Springs)

    Date Taken: 05.11.2021
    Date Posted: 05.13.2021 08:48
    Photo ID: 6642726
    VIRIN: 210511-F-DN449-1004
    Resolution: 5702x3794
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 
