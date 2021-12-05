Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Engineers Earn Bisson Award for Fluids Efforts

    UNITED STATES

    05.12.2021

    CCDC Ground Vehicle Systems Center

    Researchers from the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Ground Vehicle Systems Center (GVSC), from left, Allen Comfort, Steven Thrush, and James Dusenbury, are awarded the The Society of Tribologists and Lubrication Engineers 2021 Edmond E. Bisson Award for their paper, “Stability, Thermal Conductivity, Viscosity, and Tribological Characterization of Zirconia Nanofluids as a Function of Nanoparticle Concentration.” (U.S. Army Photo by Jill Bramer/Released)

    TAGS

    Fuels
    Lubricants
    GVSC
    DEVCOM

