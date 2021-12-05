U.S. Army Engineers Earn Bisson Award for Fluids Efforts

Researchers from the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Ground Vehicle Systems Center (GVSC), from left, Allen Comfort, Steven Thrush, and James Dusenbury, are awarded the The Society of Tribologists and Lubrication Engineers 2021 Edmond E. Bisson Award for their paper, “Stability, Thermal Conductivity, Viscosity, and Tribological Characterization of Zirconia Nanofluids as a Function of Nanoparticle Concentration.” (U.S. Army Photo by Jill Bramer/Released)

