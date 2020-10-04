Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2020

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Theodore Daigle 

    307th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Clint Melancon, 307th Bomb Wing command post specialist, stands by the section's logo at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, April 10, 2020. Melancon earned the Air Force Reserve Command Noncommissioned Officer of the Year Award for 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)

    Date Taken: 04.10.2020
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Melancon named AFRC NCO of the Year [Image 3 of 3], by SMSgt Theodore Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Barksdale Air Force Base
    Air Force Reserve Command
    307th bomb Wing

