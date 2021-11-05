E-3 Sentry Pre-flight Checks

An Airman from the 961st Aircraft Maintenance Unit conducts pre-flight checks on an E-3 Sentry aircraft at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 11, 2021. The 961st AMU maintains the computer systems, replaces parts, and ensures the E-3 Sentry aircraft is safe for flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)

