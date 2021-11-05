Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    E-3 Sentry Pre-flight Checks [Image 1 of 5]

    E-3 Sentry Pre-flight Checks

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.11.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    An Airman from the 961st Aircraft Maintenance Unit conducts pre-flight checks on an E-3 Sentry aircraft at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 11, 2021. The 961st AMU maintains the computer systems, replaces parts, and ensures the E-3 Sentry aircraft is safe for flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, E-3 Sentry Pre-flight Checks [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Stephen Pulter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Kadena Air Base
    E-3 Sentry
    INDOPACOM

