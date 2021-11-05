207th MI Brigade HHC CoC Ceremony

Italian Senior Officer Colonel Michaele Biasiutti, A Valdagno (Vicenza, Italy) native and a member of the United States Army Garrison Italy leadership team, unites with other senior enlisted leaders and their families to commemorate the 207th MI Brigade Change of Command Ceremony on May 11. Colonel Biasiutti served at the Italian Defense General Staff in Rome.
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2021 14:33
|Photo ID:
|6641546
|VIRIN:
|210511-A-DR527-109
|Resolution:
|8256x4640
|Size:
|10.56 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
