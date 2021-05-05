Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Four resumes "Coffee Talks" program

    First Four resumes &quot;Coffee Talks” program

    HILL AFB, UT, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2021

    Photo by Todd Cromar 

    75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen during a Coffee Talk event organized by the base's First Four organization May 5, 2021, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The First Four serves the junior enlisted Airmen tier through guidance, professional development and volunteer efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Cromar)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2021
    Date Posted: 05.12.2021 13:10
    Photo ID: 6641409
    VIRIN: 210505-F-LS255-0002
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 14.06 MB
    Location: HILL AFB, UT, US
    This work, First Four resumes "Coffee Talks" program, by Todd Cromar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    First Four resumes "Coffee Talks&rdquo; program

    Hill Air Force Base
    Utah
    AFMC
    Coffee Talk at the ARC

