    Navy Debuts Future State Technology to Automate Maintenance on Ships [Image 4 of 4]

    Navy Debuts Future State Technology to Automate Maintenance on Ships

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2021

    Photo by Latasha Ball 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division

    Pennsylvania State University Applied Research Laboratory Software Lead Jeff Searle (right green hat) trains Navy sailors on using the Multifunctional Automated Repair System external hand-held controller aboard Naval Surface Warfare System, Port Hueneme Division’s Self Defense Test Ship, March 24 at NSWC PHD. (U.S Navy photo by Dana Rene White / Released).

    Date Taken: 03.25.2021
    Date Posted: 05.12.2021 12:41
    Photo ID: 6641363
    VIRIN: 210325-N-HH412-004
    Resolution: 1500x1000
    Size: 412.96 KB
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Debuts Future State Technology to Automate Maintenance on Ships [Image 4 of 4], by Latasha Ball, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NSWC PHD
    NAVSEA 05T

