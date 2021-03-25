Pennsylvania State University Applied Research Laboratory Software Lead Jeff Searle (right green hat) trains Navy sailors on using the Multifunctional Automated Repair System external hand-held controller aboard Naval Surface Warfare System, Port Hueneme Division’s Self Defense Test Ship, March 24 at NSWC PHD. (U.S Navy photo by Dana Rene White / Released).
Navy Debuts Future State Technology to Automate Maintenance on Ships
