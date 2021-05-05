Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nomads of the 33rd [Image 3 of 3]

    Nomads of the 33rd

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2021

    Photo by Airman Leandra Garcia 

    33rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Andrew Schirmer, 33rd Maintenance Squadron NCO in charge of aircraft fuel systems technicians, works on administrative tasks May 5, 2021, at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. Schirmer manages aircraft fuel systems maintenance, oversees personnel and tends to security/investigation related tasks within the 33rd MXS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Leandra Garcia)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2021
    Date Posted: 05.12.2021 11:07
    Photo ID: 6641079
    VIRIN: 210505-F-NY200-1013
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.72 MB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nomads of the 33rd [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Leandra Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    leader
    Fuel
    personnel
    NCOIC
    maintenance
    Fuel technician

