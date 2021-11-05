210511-N-XU073-1323
SOUTH CHINA SEA (May 11, 2021) –Sailors haul line for a Replenishment-At-Sea with the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Big Horn (T-AO 198) aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54). Curtis Wilbur is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zenaida Roth)
|05.11.2021
|05.12.2021 04:55
|6640832
|210511-N-XU073-1323
|5355x3570
|883.02 KB
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|3
|0
This work, USS Curtis Wilbur Replenishment-At-Sea, by SN Zenaida Roth, identified by DVIDS
