    USS Curtis Wilbur Replenishment-At-Sea [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Curtis Wilbur Replenishment-At-Sea

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    05.11.2021

    Photo by Seaman Zenaida Roth 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    210511-N-XU073-1323
    SOUTH CHINA SEA (May 11, 2021) –Sailors haul line for a Replenishment-At-Sea with the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Big Horn (T-AO 198) aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54). Curtis Wilbur is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zenaida Roth)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2021
    Date Posted: 05.12.2021 04:55
    Photo ID: 6640832
    VIRIN: 210511-N-XU073-1323
    Resolution: 5355x3570
    Size: 883.02 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Curtis Wilbur Replenishment-At-Sea [Image 3 of 3], by SN Zenaida Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    South China Sea
    Curtis Wilbur
    DDG 54
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific

