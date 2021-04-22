Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Autism Awareness at Los Angeles Air Force Base

    Autism Awareness at Los Angeles Air Force Base

    EL SEGUNDO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2021

    Photo by Van Ha 

    Space and Missile Systems Center Public Affairs

    The 61st Air Base Group Commander, Col Becky Beers, participates in the walk to raise Autism Awareness with Los Angeles Air Force Base military and civilian members at Fort MacArthur, San Pedro, Calif., April 22, 2021.

    Date Taken: 04.22.2021
    This work, Autism Awareness at Los Angeles Air Force Base, by Van Ha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Autism Awareness at Los Angeles Air Force Base
    Autism Awareness at Los Angeles Air Force Base

    TAGS

    U.S. Air Force
    USSF
    Autism Awareness
    SMC
    LAAFB

