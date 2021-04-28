Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mobile paint simulator helps expand training to partner nation students [Image 2 of 2]

    JBSA-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2021

    Photo by Vanessa Adame 

    37th Training Wing/Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Julia Reyna, 318th Training Squadron Structures and Corrosion Instructor, uses the paint simulator during a demonstration at Joint Base San Antonio, Lackland, Texas, April 28, 2021. The newly acquired software allows mobile training teams to travel with the equipment and provide instruction to partner nation members with real-time results while eliminating expenses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Vanessa R. Adame)

