Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MCRD San Diego: Lima Company Gradutaion

    MCRD San Diego: Lima Company Gradutaion

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Alina Thackray 

    12th Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Amber Staroscik, the senior drill instructor with Platoon 3241, Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, speaks to media after the Lima Company graduation ceremony aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, May 6, 2021. Graduation took place at the completion of the 13-week transformation including training for drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills, and Marine Corps customs and traditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alina Thackray)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2021
    Date Posted: 05.11.2021 15:44
    Photo ID: 6640181
    VIRIN: 210506-M-ZW066-971
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 12.6 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCRD San Diego: Lima Company Gradutaion, by Sgt Alina Thackray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Graduation Ceremony
    Lima Company
    12th MCD
    MCRDSD Females

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT