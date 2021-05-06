MCRD San Diego: Lima Company Gradutaion

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Amber Staroscik, the senior drill instructor with Platoon 3241, Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, speaks to media after the Lima Company graduation ceremony aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, May 6, 2021. Graduation took place at the completion of the 13-week transformation including training for drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills, and Marine Corps customs and traditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alina Thackray)

