    Military working dog dummy training [Image 4 of 5]

    Military working dog dummy training

    FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class jose jaen 

    Naval Air Station Fort Worth Joint Reserve Base

    210505-VD165-044 FORT WORTH (May 5, 2021) LT. Giles Moody, administers IV fluids to a military working dog dummy, during a training evolution aboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Joint Reserve Base(JRB) Fort Worth. NAS JRB Fort Worth is a joint defense facility which plays a pivotal role in the training and equipping of air crews and aviation ground support personnel. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jose R. Jaen/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2021
    Date Posted: 05.11.2021 10:48
    Photo ID: 6639630
    VIRIN: 210505-N-VD165-044
    Resolution: 4248x3034
    Size: 920.43 KB
    Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military working dog dummy training [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 jose jaen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Dog Handler
    NAS Fort Worth JRB
    Navy
    Navy Security

