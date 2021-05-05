210505-VD165-044 FORT WORTH (May 5, 2021) LT. Giles Moody, administers IV fluids to a military working dog dummy, during a training evolution aboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Joint Reserve Base(JRB) Fort Worth. NAS JRB Fort Worth is a joint defense facility which plays a pivotal role in the training and equipping of air crews and aviation ground support personnel. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jose R. Jaen/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2021 Date Posted: 05.11.2021 10:48 Photo ID: 6639630 VIRIN: 210505-N-VD165-044 Resolution: 4248x3034 Size: 920.43 KB Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Military working dog dummy training [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 jose jaen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.