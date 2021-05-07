100th LRS, CES Airmen conduct vehicle rescue training

U.S. Airman 1st Class Bayli Harrington, 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron ground transportation operator, cuts open a vehicle door during training with the 100th Civil Engineer Squadron fire department at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, May 7, 2021. Firefighters trained LRS vehicle operators on how to properly cut open a vehicle while ensuring passenger safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mackenzie Mendez)

