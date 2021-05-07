U.S. Airman 1st Class Bayli Harrington, 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron ground transportation operator, cuts open a vehicle door during training with the 100th Civil Engineer Squadron fire department at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, May 7, 2021. Firefighters trained LRS vehicle operators on how to properly cut open a vehicle while ensuring passenger safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mackenzie Mendez)
|Date Taken:
|07.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2021 09:16
|Location:
|ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, GB
This work, 100th LRS, CES Airmen conduct vehicle rescue training, by SSgt Mackenzie Mendez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
