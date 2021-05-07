Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th LRS, CES Airmen conduct vehicle rescue training

    ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.05.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mackenzie Mendez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airman 1st Class Bayli Harrington, 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron ground transportation operator, cuts open a vehicle door during training with the 100th Civil Engineer Squadron fire department at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, May 7, 2021. Firefighters trained LRS vehicle operators on how to properly cut open a vehicle while ensuring passenger safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mackenzie Mendez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.05.2021
    Date Posted: 05.11.2021 09:16
    Photo ID: 6639513
    VIRIN: 210507-F-DL164-1137
    Resolution: 7666x5110
    Size: 5.86 MB
    Location: ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, GB
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th LRS, CES Airmen conduct vehicle rescue training, by SSgt Mackenzie Mendez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    CES
    LRS

