Scouts from 1st Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, “Spartan Brigade,” conduct an air assault insertion to begin reconnaissance prior to a joint forcible entry operation with support from CH-47 Chinook helicopter crews of the 1-52d , and AH-64D Apaches from the 1-25th Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, during Northern Edge 21, May 10, 2021, Fort Greely, Alaska. Northern Edge is a U.S. Indo-Pacific Command sponsored, Headquarters Pacific Air Forces led U.S. joint field training exercise scheduled for May 3-14, 2021, in locations in and around Alaska. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Jason Welch/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.10.2021 Date Posted: 05.10.2021 21:23 Photo ID: 6638954 VIRIN: 210510-A-XI247-004 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 3.49 MB Location: FORT GREELY, AK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Spartan Scouts Air Assault During Northern Edge 21 [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ Jason Welch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.