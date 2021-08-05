CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea - A Soldier crosses the starting point and receives a volley of powdered paint from a volunteer during the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS) program's Dash of Color fun run here, May 8. The Humphreys BOSS program organized and conducted the event to help promote inclusion, helping to unite community members, Soldiers and family members together in a fun and lively event. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew MarcelluS)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.08.2021 Date Posted: 05.10.2021 03:14 Photo ID: 6637415 VIRIN: 210508-A-QF685-778 Resolution: 7236x4824 Size: 8.25 MB Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dash of Color brightens up Humphreys [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Matthew Marcellus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.