Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Dash of Color brightens up Humphreys [Image 6 of 6]

    Dash of Color brightens up Humphreys

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    05.08.2021

    Photo by Spc. Matthew Marcellus 

    USAG Humphreys

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea - A Soldier crosses the starting point and receives a volley of powdered paint from a volunteer during the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS) program's Dash of Color fun run here, May 8. The Humphreys BOSS program organized and conducted the event to help promote inclusion, helping to unite community members, Soldiers and family members together in a fun and lively event. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew MarcelluS)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2021
    Date Posted: 05.10.2021 03:14
    Photo ID: 6637415
    VIRIN: 210508-A-QF685-778
    Resolution: 7236x4824
    Size: 8.25 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dash of Color brightens up Humphreys [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Matthew Marcellus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Dash of Color brightens up Humphreys
    Dash of Color brightens up Humphreys
    Dash of Color brightens up Humphreys
    Dash of Color brightens up Humphreys
    Dash of Color brightens up Humphreys
    Dash of Color brightens up Humphreys

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Korea
    BOSS
    Color
    Run
    Community
    Race

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT