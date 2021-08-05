Carter Hall and 24th MEU Conduct Beach Raid Evolution

210508-N-NQ285-1013
ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 8, 2021) Seaman Cedric Elliott, assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), records the progress of well deck operations during a beach raid training exercise, May 8, 2021. Landing Craft Utility (LCU) 1661 Carter Hall is operating in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)
