210508-N-NQ285-1013

ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 8, 2021) Seaman Cedric Elliott, assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), records the progress of well deck operations during a beach raid training exercise, May 8, 2021. Landing Craft Utility (LCU) 1661 Carter Hall is operating in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)

Date Taken: 05.08.2021 Date Posted: 05.09.2021 Photo ID: 6637221 VIRIN: 210508-N-NQ285-1013 This work, Carter Hall and 24th MEU Conduct Beach Raid Evolution [Image 4 of 4], by SN Sawyer Connally, identified by DVIDS