Soldiers of 3rd Infantry Division participate in Sweet Onion Festival Parade

U.S. Army Soldiers of the 3rd Infantry Division participate in the 45th annual Sweet Onion Festival Parade in Glennville, Georgia, May 8, 2021. Glennville is the largest city in Tattnall County, which grows nearly half of Georgia’s entire crop of the Vidalia sweet onion every year. Thousands attend the Glennville Sweet Onion Festival on the second Saturday of May which celebrates the harvesting of the famous crop and includes a run and walk event, a parade, entertainment, as well as arts and crafts for the community. The 3rd Infantry Division appreciates the valued support of the communities local to the Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield installations and acknowledges their importance to the Division’s mission readiness. (U.S. Army photos by Spc. Elorina Santos)

