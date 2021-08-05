Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers of 3rd Infantry Division participate in Sweet Onion Festival Parade

    GLENNVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2021

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers of the 3rd Infantry Division participate in the 45th annual Sweet Onion Festival Parade in Glennville, Georgia, May 8, 2021. Glennville is the largest city in Tattnall County, which grows nearly half of Georgia’s entire crop of the Vidalia sweet onion every year. Thousands attend the Glennville Sweet Onion Festival on the second Saturday of May which celebrates the harvesting of the famous crop and includes a run and walk event, a parade, entertainment, as well as arts and crafts for the community. The 3rd Infantry Division appreciates the valued support of the communities local to the Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield installations and acknowledges their importance to the Division’s mission readiness. (U.S. Army photos by Spc. Elorina Santos)

    Date Taken: 05.08.2021
    Date Posted: 05.09.2021 12:40
    Location: GLENNVILLE, GA, US 
    FORSCOM
    community relations
    3rd ID
    Marne Division
    ROTM
    Vidalia sweet onion festival

