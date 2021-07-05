Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd ID's headquarters company conducts change of command ceremony [Image 33 of 43]

    3rd ID's headquarters company conducts change of command ceremony

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Todd Pouliot 

    50th Public Affairs Detachment

    Headquarters, Headquarters Company, Headquarters, Headquarters Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division, conducted a change of command ceremony, May 7, 2021, at Fort Stewart, Georgia. With Lt. Col. Kelly McCay presiding over the ceremony, Capt. Angel Ojeda, relinquished command to Capt. Clay.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2021
    Date Posted: 05.08.2021 11:53
    Photo ID: 6636332
    VIRIN: 210507-A-RJ036-038
    Resolution: 3587x2378
    Size: 2.46 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd ID's headquarters company conducts change of command ceremony [Image 43 of 43], by SSG Todd Pouliot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

