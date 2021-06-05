MLRS Live Fire Exercise

British soldiers assigned to Charlie Battery, 3rd Regiment, Royal Horse Artillery, communicate with each other at the Tapa Training Grounds, Estonia, May 5, 2021. U.S. Army Soldiers from B Battery, 1st Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, and United Kingdom soldiers from the Royal Horse Artillery conduct a Multiple Launch Rocket System live-fire exercise. This live-fire exercise was the kick-off event for Fires Shock, a series of exercises designed to enhance readiness and interoperability by providing credible, long-range precision fires at any given time. This portion of Fires Shock was in support of Swift Response 21, a linked exercise of DEFENDER-Europe 21. DEFENDER-Europe 21 is a large-scale U.S. Army-led exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO allies, and partner militaries. This year, more than 28,000 multinational forces from 26 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in more than a dozen countries from the Baltics to the strategically important Balkans and Black Sea Region. Follow the latest news and information about DEFENDER-Europe 21, visit www.EuropeAfrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope.(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Denice Lopez)

