DHS Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas leads Congressional tour of Donna, Texas, CBP facilities

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas leads a delegation of Congressional representatives on a tour of U.S. Customs and Border Protection Donna Processing Facility in Donna, Texas, May 7, 2021. Secretary Mayorkas updated the delegation on unaccompanied children arriving at our Southern Border as they viewed conditions at the facility. CBP Photo by Michael Battise

