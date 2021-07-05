Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    DHS Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas leads Congressional tour of Donna, Texas, CBP facilities [Image 5 of 10]

    DHS Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas leads Congressional tour of Donna, Texas, CBP facilities

    DONNA, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas leads a delegation of Congressional representatives on a tour of U.S. Customs and Border Protection Donna Processing Facility in Donna, Texas, May 7, 2021. Secretary Mayorkas updated the delegation on unaccompanied children arriving at our Southern Border as they viewed conditions at the facility. CBP Photo by Michael Battise

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2021
    Date Posted: 05.07.2021 20:45
    Photo ID: 6636025
    VIRIN: 210507-H-DO456-012
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 9.2 MB
    Location: DONNA, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DHS Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas leads Congressional tour of Donna, Texas, CBP facilities [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DHS Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas leads Congressional tour of Donna, Texas, CBP facilities
    DHS Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas leads Congressional tour of Donna, Texas, CBP facilities
    DHS Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas leads Congressional tour of Donna, Texas, CBP facilities
    DHS Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas leads Congressional tour of Donna, Texas, CBP facilities
    DHS Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas leads Congressional tour of Donna, Texas, CBP facilities
    DHS Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas leads Congressional tour of Donna, Texas, CBP facilities
    DHS Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas leads Congressional tour of Donna, Texas, CBP facilities
    DHS Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas leads Congressional tour of Donna, Texas, CBP facilities
    DHS Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas leads Congressional tour of Donna, Texas, CBP facilities
    DHS Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas leads Congressional tour of Donna, Texas, CBP facilities

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    cbptemp2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT