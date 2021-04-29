Fort McCoy Stone Gates

A gate section built by the Works Progress Administration in 1941 is shown on South Post near Highway 16 on April 29, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. From 1935-1941, the Works Progress Administration made significant contributions to the nation’s defense efforts and at Fort McCoy were a part of many projects, including building this gate section. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

