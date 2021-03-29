Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210329-N-ZZ999-1001

    UNITED STATES

    03.29.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    210029-N-ZZ999-1001
    PEARL HARBOR (May 7, 2021) - Cmdr. Kelechi Ndukwe becomes Halsey’s thirteenth commanding officer and the second Nigerian-American to command a U.S. Navy guided missile destroyer. The first Nigerian-American to command a destroyer was Capt. Frank Okata who commanded USS Pinckney (DDG 91) from 2013 to 2015. (U.S. Navy Photo)

