Employment services specialist Summer Carney serves as both the spouse optimization center manager, and also the point of contact for all Spouse employment needs.
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2021 14:42
|Photo ID:
|6635651
|VIRIN:
|210507-A-BB164-0002
|Resolution:
|4188x3002
|Size:
|1.37 MB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New Fort Knox ACS specialist [Image 3 of 3], by Jenn DeHaan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
New ACS specialist’s unique background paints bright future for spouse employment optimization
