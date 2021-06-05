Spartan Artillery Rain Steel

Paratroopers assigned to Calamity Battery, 2nd Battalion, 377th Parachute Field Artillery, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, “Spartan Brigade,” fire M777 155mm Howitzers during gunnery training at Yukon Training Area, Alaska, May 6, 2021. The Spartan Brigade is the only airborne infantry brigade combat team in the Arctic and Pacific theaters, providing the combatant commander with the unique capability to project an expeditionary force by air.

