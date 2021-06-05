Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spartan Artillery Rain Steel

    Spartan Artillery Rain Steel

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2021

    Photo by Maj. Jason Welch 

    4th Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Paratroopers assigned to Calamity Battery, 2nd Battalion, 377th Parachute Field Artillery, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, “Spartan Brigade,” fire M777 155mm Howitzers during gunnery training at Yukon Training Area, Alaska, May 6, 2021. The Spartan Brigade is the only airborne infantry brigade combat team in the Arctic and Pacific theaters, providing the combatant commander with the unique capability to project an expeditionary force by air.

    Date Taken: 05.06.2021
    Date Posted: 05.07.2021 14:35
    This work, Spartan Artillery Rain Steel, by MAJ Jason Welch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Spartan Artillery Rain Steel
    Spartan Artillery Rain Steel

    howitzer
    Alaska
    Arctic
    paratrooper
    airborne
    artillery

