U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District Commander LTC Eli Adams meets with stakeholder from Sandusky Harbor to provide an update to 2021 dredging in the harbor.
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2021 09:59
|Photo ID:
|6635043
|VIRIN:
|210504-A-IF251-003
|Resolution:
|6016x2996
|Size:
|4.53 MB
|Location:
|SANDUSKY, OH, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sandusky Harbor Stakeholder Meeting [Image 3 of 3], by Jess Levenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LTC Eli Adams: Ohio Harbor Dredging 2021 Update
