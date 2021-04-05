Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sandusky Harbor Stakeholder Meeting [Image 3 of 3]

    Sandusky Harbor Stakeholder Meeting

    SANDUSKY, OH, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2021

    Photo by Jess Levenson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District Commander LTC Eli Adams meets with stakeholder from Sandusky Harbor to provide an update to 2021 dredging in the harbor.

    Date Taken: 05.04.2021
    Date Posted: 05.07.2021 09:59
    Photo ID: 6635043
    VIRIN: 210504-A-IF251-003
    Resolution: 6016x2996
    Size: 4.53 MB
    Location: SANDUSKY, OH, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sandusky Harbor Stakeholder Meeting [Image 3 of 3], by Jess Levenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

