    Fort Drum Safety Office reminds Soldiers about Ammunition Amnesty Program [Image 2 of 2]

    Fort Drum Safety Office reminds Soldiers about Ammunition Amnesty Program

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2021

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    The Ammunition Amnesty Program at Fort Drum is active yearround and allows Soldiers and community members to turn in ammunition or ammunition residue without fear of punishment from the chain of command. The Fort Drum Garrison Safety Office will host the annual Amnesty Day from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. June 23 at Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield to reinforce the responsibilities of 10th Mountain Division (LI) units outlined in the Explosive Safety Management Program. (Fort Drum Garrison Safety Office photo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Drum Safety Office reminds Soldiers about Ammunition Amnesty Program [Image 2 of 2], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    IMCOM
    AMC
    Fort Drum Garrison Safety Office
    Ammunition Amnesty Program

