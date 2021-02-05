Fort Drum Safety Office reminds Soldiers about Ammunition Amnesty Program

The Ammunition Amnesty Program at Fort Drum is active yearround and allows Soldiers and community members to turn in ammunition or ammunition residue without fear of punishment from the chain of command. The Fort Drum Garrison Safety Office will host the annual Amnesty Day from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. June 23 at Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield to reinforce the responsibilities of 10th Mountain Division (LI) units outlined in the Explosive Safety Management Program. (Fort Drum Garrison Safety Office photo)

