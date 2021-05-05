Accelerating Change: 19th AW conducts ROCKI 21-02 exercise

Two C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 19th Airlift Wing take off from Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Wisconsin, May 5, 2021. The 19th Airlift Wing utilized Volk Field ANG Base to host its ROCKI 21-02 exercise, as the wing assessed its ability to deploy into theater as a lead Air Expeditionary Wing – becoming Air Mobility Command’s first to experiment with the “lead wing” construct in a dynamic exercise environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt Jessica Cicchetto)

