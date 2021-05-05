Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Accelerating Change: 19th AW conducts ROCKI 21-02 exercise

    Accelerating Change: 19th AW conducts ROCKI 21-02 exercise

    VOLK FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2021

    Photo by 1st Lt. Jessica Cicchetto 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Two C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 19th Airlift Wing take off from Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Wisconsin, May 5, 2021. The 19th Airlift Wing utilized Volk Field ANG Base to host its ROCKI 21-02 exercise, as the wing assessed its ability to deploy into theater as a lead Air Expeditionary Wing – becoming Air Mobility Command’s first to experiment with the “lead wing” construct in a dynamic exercise environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt Jessica Cicchetto)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2021
    Date Posted: 05.07.2021 07:51
    Photo ID: 6634734
    VIRIN: 210505-F-NG306-0015
    Resolution: 3371x2116
    Size: 4.73 MB
    Location: VOLK FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, WI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Accelerating Change: 19th AW conducts ROCKI 21-02 exercise [Image 8 of 8], by 1st Lt. Jessica Cicchetto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Volk Field
    C-130J
    19th Airlift Wing
    Experimentation
    Lead Wing
    ROCKI 21-02

