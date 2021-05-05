210505-M-QM580-1562 COLD BAY, ALASKA (May 5, 2021) – U.S. Marine Corps expeditionary firefighting and rescue specialists with Marine Wing Support Detachment, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepare to extinguish a vehicle fire during a controlled burn training event at Cold Bay airport, Alaska in support of Northern Edge 2021. U.S. service members are participating in a joint training exercise hosted by U.S. Pacific Air Forces May 3-14, 2021, on and above the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, the Gulf of Alaska, and temporary maritime activities area. NE21 is one in a series of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercises designed to sharpen the joint forces’ skills; to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control and communication relationships; and to develop cooperative plans and programs. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Kassie McDole)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2021 02:04
|Photo ID:
|6634551
|VIRIN:
|210505-M-QM580-1562
|Resolution:
|7952x5304
|Size:
|17.81 MB
|Location:
|COLD BAY, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|4
This work, 15th MEU ARFF Marines conduct controlled burn training for Northern Edge 2021 [Image 21 of 21], by SSgt Kassie McDole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT