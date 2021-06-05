Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defender-Europe 21 [Image 3 of 7]

    Defender-Europe 21

    NC, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Muncy 

    4th Combat Camera Squadron

    Soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division conduct static-line training with Royal Army soldiers from 2nd Battalion, Parachute Regiment on 6 May 2021 in anticipation of DEFENDER-Europe 21.

    DEFENDER-Europe 21 is large-scale U.S. Army-led exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO allies and partner militaries.

    This year, more than 30,000 multinational forces from 26 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in 14 countries from the Baltics to the strategically important Balkans and Black Sea region.

    Photos by Staff Sgt. Christopher S. Muncy

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2021
    Date Posted: 05.06.2021 23:02
    Photo ID: 6634420
    VIRIN: 210506-F-SV144-025
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 5.94 MB
    Location: NC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defender-Europe 21 [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Christopher Muncy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

