    NIWC Pacific announces Fleet VI Capture Challenge winners [Image 3 of 3]

    NIWC Pacific announces Fleet VI Capture Challenge winners

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.08.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific

    Image altered to add graphic representation of video recording elements to represent the intent of the Fleet Visual Information (VI) Capture Challenge. The altered image was used to promote the challenge competition on Challenge.gov and social media. (This photo is sized 5x7.)

    Image source: https://www.dvidshub.net/image/6174880/irgcn-vessels-conduct-unsafe-unprofessional-interaction-with-us-naval-forces-arabian-gulf

    "NORTH ARABIAN GULF (April 15, 2020) Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) vessels conducted unsafe and unprofessional actions against U.S. Military ships by crossing the ships’ bows and sterns at close range while operating in international waters of the North Arabian Gulf. The guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) is conducting joint interoperability operations in support of maritime security in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo)"

    Date Taken: 01.08.2021
    Date Posted: 05.06.2021 21:02
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
