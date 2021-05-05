Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210505-N-BB269-1040 [Image 1 of 4]

    210505-N-BB269-1040

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Raymond Diaz III 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    210505-N-BB269-1040 WASHINGTON (May 5, 2021) U.K. First Sea Lord and Chief of the Naval Staff Adm. Tony Radakin of the Royal Navy, center, and Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Mike Gilday, right, render a salute during a full honors ceremony on the Washington Navy Yard, May 5. During a two-day visit that included a full honors ceremony and discussions between the U.K. delegation and senior U.S. Navy leadership, the two heads of Navy focused on expanding and strengthening maritime security efforts together. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Raymond D. Diaz III/Released)

    U.S.
    Royal Navy
    U.K
    CNO
    U.S. Navy
    First Sea Lord

