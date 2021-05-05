210505-N-BB269-1040 WASHINGTON (May 5, 2021) U.K. First Sea Lord and Chief of the Naval Staff Adm. Tony Radakin of the Royal Navy, center, and Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Mike Gilday, right, render a salute during a full honors ceremony on the Washington Navy Yard, May 5. During a two-day visit that included a full honors ceremony and discussions between the U.K. delegation and senior U.S. Navy leadership, the two heads of Navy focused on expanding and strengthening maritime security efforts together. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Raymond D. Diaz III/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2021 18:50
|Photo ID:
|6634148
|VIRIN:
|210505-N-BB269-1040
|Resolution:
|5465x3648
|Size:
|1.6 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 210505-N-BB269-1040 [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Raymond Diaz III, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT