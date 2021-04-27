Navy civilian retires after 54-year career with the federal government

Michael Carter, Regional Fuels director with NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center San Diego, (right), presents a plaque to Steve Frey, now retired Regional Fuels director, for his dedication and commitment to the command and the Navy, during an awards ceremony held at the Defense Fuel Support Point, Point Loma in San Diego, April 27, 2021. Throughout his 26 years with NAVSUP FLC San Diego, Frey has made significant improvements to the Fuels program that will have a lasting impact on the command and the Navy.

