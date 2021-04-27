Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy civilian retires after 54-year career with the federal government [Image 10 of 10]

    Navy civilian retires after 54-year career with the federal government

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2021

    Photo by Katesha Washington 

    NAVSUP FLC San Diego

    Michael Carter, Regional Fuels director with NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center San Diego, (right), presents a plaque to Steve Frey, now retired Regional Fuels director, for his dedication and commitment to the command and the Navy, during an awards ceremony held at the Defense Fuel Support Point, Point Loma in San Diego, April 27, 2021. Throughout his 26 years with NAVSUP FLC San Diego, Frey has made significant improvements to the Fuels program that will have a lasting impact on the command and the Navy.

    This work, Navy civilian retires after 54-year career with the federal government [Image 10 of 10], by Katesha Washington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

