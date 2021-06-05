Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stennis gets underway [Image 5 of 5]

    Stennis gets underway

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2021

    Photo by Seaman Sarah Mead 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    The aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) gets underway from Naval Station Norfolk as it transits to Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) for Refueling and Complex Overhaul (RCOH) in Newport News, Virginia, May 6, 2021.The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting RCOH as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sarah Mead)

    USS John C. Stennis departed Norfolk for Newport News to begin RCOH

    underway
    CVN 74
    USS John C. Stennis
    RCOH
    Newport News Shipyard
    NNS

