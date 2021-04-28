Fort Riley Soldiers complete citizenship journey at naturalization ceremony

Spc. Ahmed Amine Bennani, an emergency room medic at Fort Riley's Irwin Army Community Hospital became a citizen during an April 28 naturalization ceremony in Kansas City. His wife Veronica Godinez went through the naturalization process about four years earlier. Godinez is from Guatemala. Bennani is from Morocco. The two met and married in Boston and now both are American citizens.

“I’m very happy,” said Godinez. “Sometimes when you are from another country, you feel this is your country. This is like them telling you, ‘Yes, this is your country’ and no one can let you go. He’s fighting for his country, working for his country, facing everything for his country, because this is his country now. And now he can say proudly, ‘I am American.’”

