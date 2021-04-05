Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SEN Tuberville visits ANAD [Image 2 of 2]

    SEN Tuberville visits ANAD

    ANNISTON ARMY DEPOT, AL, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2021

    Photo by Mark Cleghorn 

    Anniston Army Depot

    SEN Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) toured Anniston Army Depot May 04, 2021. His first stop on the tour was to the Combat Vehicle Repair Facility. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Cleghorn)

    Date Taken: 05.04.2021
    This work, SEN Tuberville visits ANAD [Image 2 of 2], by Mark Cleghorn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AMC
    TACOM
    Anniston Army Depot
    Tommy Tuberville

