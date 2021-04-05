Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    15th MEU Marines receive fuel from Air Force C-17 at FARP during Northern Edge 21 [Image 7 of 7]

    15th MEU Marines receive fuel from Air Force C-17 at FARP during Northern Edge 21

    COLD BAY, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Sarah Stegall 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    210504-M-PQ459-1236 COLD BAY, ALASKA (May 4, 2021) – U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit take fuel from an Air Force C-17 Globemaster III with 729th Airlift Squadron, 452nd Air Mobility Wing, March Air Reserve Base, at a forward arming and refueling point, Cold Bay airport, Alaska in support of Northern Edge 2021. U.S. service members are participating in a joint training exercise hosted by U.S. Pacific Air Forces May 3-14, 2021, on and above the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, the Gulf of Alaska, and temporary maritime activities area. NE21 is one in a series of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercises designed to sharpen the joint forces’ skills; to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control and communication relationships; and to develop cooperative plans and programs. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Sarah Stegall)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2021
    Date Posted: 05.06.2021 19:17
    Photo ID: 6633863
    VIRIN: 210504-M-PQ459-1236
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 5.73 MB
    Location: COLD BAY, AK, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th MEU Marines receive fuel from Air Force C-17 at FARP during Northern Edge 21 [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Sarah Stegall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    15th MEU Marines receive fuel from Air Force C-17 at FARP during Northern Edge 21
    15th MEU Marines receive fuel from Air Force C-17 at FARP during Northern Edge 21
    15th MEU Marines receive fuel from Air Force C-17 at FARP during Northern Edge 21
    15th MEU Marines receive fuel from Air Force C-17 at FARP during Northern Edge 21
    15th MEU Marines receive fuel from Air Force C-17 at FARP during Northern Edge 21
    15th MEU Marines receive fuel from Air Force C-17 at FARP during Northern Edge 21
    15th MEU Marines receive fuel from Air Force C-17 at FARP during Northern Edge 21

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FARP
    15th MEU
    Marines
    MKIARG15MEU
    NorthernEdge
    NE21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT