15th MEU Marines receive fuel from Air Force C-17 at FARP during Northern Edge 21

210504-M-PQ459-1236 COLD BAY, ALASKA (May 4, 2021) – U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit take fuel from an Air Force C-17 Globemaster III with 729th Airlift Squadron, 452nd Air Mobility Wing, March Air Reserve Base, at a forward arming and refueling point, Cold Bay airport, Alaska in support of Northern Edge 2021. U.S. service members are participating in a joint training exercise hosted by U.S. Pacific Air Forces May 3-14, 2021, on and above the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, the Gulf of Alaska, and temporary maritime activities area. NE21 is one in a series of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercises designed to sharpen the joint forces’ skills; to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control and communication relationships; and to develop cooperative plans and programs. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Sarah Stegall)

