    210415-N-MW930-1038

    AT SEA

    04.15.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)   

    210415-N-MW930-1038 ARABIAN SEA (April 15, 2021) - Yeoman Seaman Aaron Hatchett poses for a photo aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) in the Arabian Sea, April 15. The Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations and providing air power to protect U.S. interests and coalition forces as they conduct drawdown operations from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eric Edinger/Released)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Date Posted: 05.06.2021 18:01
    Photo ID: 6633717
    VIRIN: 210415-N-MW930-1038
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: AT SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210415-N-MW930-1038, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    The Edge of Greatness

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    CVN 69
    "USS Dwight D. Eisenhower

