210415-N-MW930-1038 ARABIAN SEA (April 15, 2021) - Yeoman Seaman Aaron Hatchett poses for a photo aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) in the Arabian Sea, April 15. The Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations and providing air power to protect U.S. interests and coalition forces as they conduct drawdown operations from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eric Edinger/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.15.2021 Date Posted: 05.06.2021 18:01 Photo ID: 6633717 VIRIN: 210415-N-MW930-1038 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 1.09 MB Location: AT SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210415-N-MW930-1038, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.